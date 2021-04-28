Saving lives amid pandemic much more satisfying than any 100 cr film: Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has been out on the field helping people in need ever since a nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020. What started with helping migrant workers reach their destination, Sood has expanded his wings with likeminded people and organisations to provide help to people across the country. Now, the actor is helping people in distress amidst the brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Sonu took to his Twitter handle and said that saving lives of people amidst this crisis is much better than being part of a blockbuster film. "In the middle of the night, after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear…it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood himself recently recovered from COVID-19 and is constantly helping people by arranging for medical facilities. On Tuesday, he also launched free COVID help which includes doctor consultation and free testing for COVID.

