Lisa Haydon poses with son Leo, says it took three pregnancies to figure out how to dress her baby bump 

Actress Lisa Haydon is ready to welcome her third child. She has been updating her followers through her third pregnancy. Today, she took to Twitter to inform everyone how it took three pregnancies for her to figure out how to dress her baby bump.

Sharing a picture with her son Leo, Lisa Haydon looked smokin' hit in green bodycon. "It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t where anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it” in the past," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "However, after 4 years of consecutive shape shifting and this most likely to be my last pregnancy I thought to talk about what’s worked for me. This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term."

"Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair ????… life doesn’t stop for the gram," she concluded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon is set to welcome a baby girl. She got married to Dino Lalvani and welcomed her son Zack in 2017 and her son Leo a few years later.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Lisa Haydon sets maternity fashion goals in black mini tent dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results