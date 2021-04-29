Actor Randhir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; gets hospitalised

Actor Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. He was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai.
The news has been confirmed by Dr Santosh Shetty, the CEO and Executive director of the hospital. "Veteran Actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid 19 Treatment last night. His condition remains Stable," the hospital statement read.
ALSO READ: Bombay High Court asks Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain to search and submit Rajiv Kapoor’s divorce decree
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply