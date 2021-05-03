Sunny Leone flaunts summer glow in yellow bodycon, opts for contrasting blue colour

Colour blocking or colour contrasting is very trendy nowadays. Opting for poppy vibrant colours and paired multiple shades to stand out. One such actress who loves to experiment with her looks is Sunny Leone, She is currently seen hosting Splitsvilla X3 and for the show, she was seen in some glamorous piece.

The actress was clicked in all yellow mermaid cut dress by Saisha Shinde that featured flower embroidery all over. What made the outfit exclusive was how the star accessorised it with pair of blue earrings. Keeping up with the look, she teamed her makeup with blue cut-crease eyes and nude lips keeping it subtle and classy.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting Splitsvilla X3 alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Also Read: Sunny Leone says she will get tested every 2-3 days to ensure safety of her family as she’s set to resume work

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results