On late mother Nargis Dutt’s death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt shares a picture from his childhood

Sanjay Dutt takes to his social media handle to share a heartwarming picture with his late mother Nargis. Putting into words his feelings for his mother, the caption to this post will touch your heart like no other.
Seen having a wide smile in this picture as he has his mother's arms around him. The caption reads, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!" It is no news of the abundance of love Sanjay Dutt has for his mother. Keeping his mother in all his prayers, the actor misses the strong pillar of support, the warmth she gave to him as he grew up. This picture from decades ago also reminds us of the spectacular work Nargis ji did as an actress. Reminiscing all the good memories, strength and resilience of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt touches our heart with this post.
