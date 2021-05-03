Pearl V Puri extends a helping hand during this pandemic, provides information for availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and more

During this crucial phase, India has taken the biggest hit due to this pandemic and is suffering from the largest crisis when it comes to medical facilities. We have seen a number of Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and now Pearl V Puri who have taken initiatives to provide health care support information using their social media platforms.

Pearl V Puri extends his support a couple of days back to give out the necessary information for COVID relief. Pearl has been sharing information about hospitals, medications, availability of beds, oxygen, etc who are providing aid to the people of the country.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri)

Pearl has been sharing information about several different cities, he took to his Instagram to reveal contacts about NGOs who are working relentlessly for COVID relief. The names of NGOs, or people, hospitals with availability of beds, oxygen, the one in need for plasma from all across the nation.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “The government is always right on their decisions”, says Pearl V Puri on the recent lockdown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results