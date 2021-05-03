“You have to be a special kind of monster”, says Farhan Akhtar to those selling fake COVID-19 medications

While the country faces one of the biggest phenomena in the history, a lot of people seem to be minting money off of people’s misery. The scam of fake COVID-19 medications has been in the news for a long time. From packaging to the contents, a lot of people have been tricked into buying the fake version of the medications.
Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2021
Farhan will next be seen in Toofaan as a professional boxer.
