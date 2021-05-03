“You have to be a special kind of monster”, says Farhan Akhtar to those selling fake COVID-19 medications

While the country faces one of the biggest phenomena in the history, a lot of people seem to be minting money off of people’s misery. The scam of fake COVID-19 medications has been in the news for a long time. From packaging to the contents, a lot of people have been tricked into buying the fake version of the medications.

With everyone coming together in these trying times, Farhan Akhtar called out to those scamming people even in these times. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!”

Farhan will next be seen in Toofaan as a professional boxer.

