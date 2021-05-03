Mandira Bedi encourages everyone to be active during these tough times, says ‘keep the exercise going’

In the current times as India is in grim state hit by second wave of COVID-19, there is a great amount of importance given to mental health. It is very vital to have physical well being in order to achieve good mental health. Celebrities have been posting their home work out videos for a long time to motivate their fans and followers to be physically active.

Recently, it was actress Mandira Bedi who took it to her Instagram to share a picture of herself after her workout session. In her post, she talked about her fitness achievements she did for the day. In the caption, Mandira said, “Keep yourself active. Keep the exercise going. Endorphins serve you well Especially at times like these.” She also added hashtags such as #staysafe, #stayhealthy, #stayindoors, #practicesocialdistancing.

Well, surely Mandira Bedi is a big fitness enthusiast and has managed to keep herself in good shape even at the age of 49. She is very enthusiastic and energetic when it comes to fitness and maintaining a healthy active lifestyle.

