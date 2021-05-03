At Without Remorse premiere, Michael B. Jordan keeps it sharp in Prada suit, Lori Harvey stuns in sequin backless gown

Michael B. Jordan starrer Without Remorse premiered on April 30, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. For the premiere party, Michael and his model-girlfriend Lori Harvey attended in style and well, the photos are absolutely gorgeous.

At the premiere, the sizzling couple was seen donning looks by Prada, where the actor posed in a dark brown three-piece suit ensemble. This perfect sleek modern suit complemented well with his ladylove’s outfit.

Lori Harvey opted for a sequin gold Prada backless gown. . The model accessorised the look with black heels and kept it simple with diamond studs. She opted for dewy makeup and went with nude base and lashed up eyes; keeping her hair pulled back in a top sleeky bun, she slayed the look.

In Without Remorse, an elite Navy Seal uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. This film is a spin-off of the iconic Jack Ryan film series.

