Anees Bazmee celebrates 31 years Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla starrer Swarg, shares a throwback picture

Anees Bazmee has a given contribution in providing Indian cinema super hit films including Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Laadla, Raja Babu and much more. The filmmaker recently celebrated 31 years of his film Swarg on May 2. The filmmaker revealed that it was officially the first film that he wrote.

Anees took it to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I still can't believe it's been 31 years since Swarg was released, officially the first film that I wrote. And since then have written a lot of superhit films for @govindaahuja21 & #DavidDhawan! Celebrating 31 years of the classic, Swarg! #31YearsOfSwarg #JuhiChawla.”

Celebrating the glorious success of Swarg, Anees Bazmee also shared a throwback picture from its sets. He shared a monochrome throwback picture, in which the director is seen engaged in a conversation with Govinda and others.

Swarg is a 1990 Indian classic drama film directed by David Dhawan, released in 1990. The film stars Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla and Madhavi.

On the work front, Anees Bazmee is currently working on the second installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. However, the movie will not be the sequel to the original film. It is for November 2021 release.

