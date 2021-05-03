Shruti Haasan shares a message for father Kamal Haasan after he loses his maiden election

Film actor Kamal Haasan contested for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 from Coimbatore South constituency. The founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) lost the battle when the votes were counted on May 2.
Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan shared a message for her father on social media after the election results were announced on Sunday. Posting a picture of Haasan with a torch, his party’s symbol, Shruti wrote, “Always so proud of my Appa" with hashtags ‘fighter’ and ‘terminator’.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Haasan will next be seen in Indian 2.
