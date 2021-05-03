Shruti Haasan shares a message for father Kamal Haasan after he loses his maiden election

May 3, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Film actor Kamal Haasan contested for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 from Coimbatore South constituency. The founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) lost the battle when the votes were counted on May 2.

Shruti Haasan shares a message for father Kamal Haasan after he loses his maiden election

Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan shared a message for her father on social media after the election results were announced on Sunday. Posting a picture of Haasan with a torch, his party’s symbol, Shruti wrote, “Always so proud of my Appa" with hashtags ‘fighter’ and ‘terminator’.

Makkal Needhi Maiam

On Sunday, when the counting of votes began, Kamal Haasan was leading during the early stage, but later on BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan overtook him and ultimately won the election by around 1,500 votes. Haasan's defeat in his maiden political battle also failed to open MNM's account in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Haasan will next be seen in Indian 2.

ALSO READ: After testing COVID-19 negative, Lokesh Kanagaraj commences Vikram shoot with Kamal Haasan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *