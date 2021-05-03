Carey Mulligan Is Still A Winner

Carey Mulligan may not have won a Best Actress Oscar, but she won our Best Dressed vote. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a significant group of red carpet gowns, so the Oscars were a welcome relief. After reviewing all the choices, (and seeing this Vogue photo) we decided Carey Mulligan’s Valentino Couture gown was the most amazing dress at the Oscars. It fit perfectly and it’s not a dress we feel like we’ve seen before. Carey was surrounded by a sea of sexy low cut gowns with high slits and she remains elegant without all that skin displayed. We can only imagine the size of the vehicle she arrived in, with this huge skirt….

Photo: Vogue

