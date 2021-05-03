Amy Schumer : The Buck Stops Here

Having a two year old (Gene) at home apparently isn’t keeping Amy Schumer busy enough, so she is writing, directing, producing, AND starring in a new Hulu series called Life & Beth. The 10 episode comedy series just started filming in New York with Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera co-starring. It’s about a successful New York businesswoman with a desirable boyfriend and a seemingly perfect life. An unforeseen incident changes everything and she is forced to examine her past and figure out what happened. The story includes flashbacks to her teen years and Rapaport (above) plays father to her teen self.

