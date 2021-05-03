Mrs Maisel Series Is A Feast For The Eyes

We saw this photo of Rachel Brosnahan filming on location in New York and we fell in love with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel all over again. The production design makes us swoon, and the fashions, hair and makeup work on this series is beyond perfection. They ALL deserve Emmys! Just LOOK at the curlers Rachel is wearing in her hair to obtain the perfect wavy page boy from the early 60’s! We’ve never seen these curlers, but they are no doubt totally authentic from the 60’s time period of the show. It’s little touches like this that make Mrs Maisel so deliciously original. Can’t WAIT for season 4!

