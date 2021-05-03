Billie Eilish’s Response To Body Shamers

This is not a photographic head transplant – that’s Billie Eilish and her genuine physique. The 19 year old singer admits to having a “toxic relationship” with her body so she always wears baggy clothes. When a paparazzi caught her off-guard in shorts and a t-shirt, a man in the UK remarked on Twitter that she was too young to have a “mid-thirties wine mom body.” Her fans were outraged and defended her while Billie quit Twitter. Apparently she wants the last laugh because she posed for these sexy lingerie photos for British Vogue in response to the guy’s body shaming and she rightfully defends her “normal body.”

Photo: British Vogue

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results