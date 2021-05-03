Alia Shawkat Doesn’t Need Brad Pitt

You may not recognize this actress in her 1950’s wardrobe, but she abruptly became famous because she was seen in the company of Brad Pitt. She’s Alia Shawkat, and it turned out she and Brad are just friends, but it put her on the map. Alia is costarring in the Lucille Ball film (with Nicole Kidman) now called Being the Ricardos for Amazon. She plays Madelyn Pugh Davis. Madelyn and Bob Carroll Jr were the writers of the entire I Love Lucy 180 episode series. Madelyn was one of VERY few female writers in Hollywood – certainly it was her female point of view that made Lucille Ball so funny. Let’s face it, female writers are BETTER at writing female characters. Leave it to writer/director Aaron Sorkin to acknowledge the importance of these comedy writers.

