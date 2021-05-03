Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious warning message for those who don’t wear a mask

Kartik Aaryan has got his humour on point. Being one of the witty ones in the industry, he has managed to leave us all entertained throughout the lockdown. Despite the trying times and the difficult situation around us, Kartik Aaryan’s antics brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces. As the numbers of positive cases have started increasing due to the COVID-19 second wale, the citizens have been asked to keep their masks on all at times.

While most of us follow the government’s protocol thoroughly, there’s a bunch of people who refuse to do so and have figured multiple loopholes to avoid wearing a mask. Kartik Aaryan posted a special picture for them to relate to and realize the gravity of the situation. Sharing a throwback picture, Kartik wrote, “Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…” As usual, Kartik’s antics managed to leave us in splits.

Take a look at his post right here.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.

