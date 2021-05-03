Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious warning message for those who don’t wear a mask

Kartik Aaryan has got his humour on point. Being one of the witty ones in the industry, he has managed to leave us all entertained throughout the lockdown. Despite the trying times and the difficult situation around us, Kartik Aaryan’s antics brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces. As the numbers of positive cases have started increasing due to the COVID-19 second wale, the citizens have been asked to keep their masks on all at times.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.
