Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer opens up about Disha Vakani’s return as Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running comedy series on television. Disha Vakani's character Dayaben was one of the most loved and popular characters of the show. However, Vakani left the show in 2017. Producer Asit Modi recently spoke about the return of the popular actress to the show.

Talking to a leading daily about the possibility of Disha Vakani returning as Dayaben, Modi said that he feels he should become Dayaben now. He said that the question of her return has been going on for many years now and they are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go one with a new Daya. However, the director feels that at present Daya's return or the character Popatlal's wedding track is not important and that there are more serious issues around us.

Actor Ghanashyam Nayak has also been absent for a while from the show. He plays the role of Natwarlal Prabhashankar. Modi said that Natu kaka has recovered from his illness but owing to the pandemic they decided that he stay at home and follow safety protocol.

