Hrithik Roshan donates USD 15,000 to COVID-19 relief fundraiser along with Hollywood stars

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit India with thousands of people succumbing to the virus each day. Several celebrities and influencers are doing their bit by pooling in resources and raising funds for COVID-19 relief. Now, Hrithik Roshan has joined a host of American and Hollywood stars to help raise funds.

Reportedly, Roshan helped raise an estimated USD 3.68 million. The Krrish actor himself contributed USD 15,000 to the fundraiser. The fundraiser has stars like Shawn Mendes, Will Smith, Jamie Kern Lima and others contributing. Author Jay Shetty shared a post revealing the contribution by some of the stars including Roshan.

Thanking everyone who participated in the fundraiser, Shetty said in his post, "My heart is filled with joy knowing that lives will be helped and saved. This is just the beginning! We have a lot of work to do." Reacting to the amount collected, Roshan wrote, "Congratulations Jay and Radhika…amazing".

Meanwhile, actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, and others are also amplifying requests and helping arrange for medical facilities.

