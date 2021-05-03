TWICE announces new album ‘Taste Of Love’ releasing in June 2021 

Popular South Korean female group TWICE has announced their next album. The group, composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, will be releasing their tenth EP called 'Taste Of Love' in June.
TWICE
The 10th Mini Album
<Taste of Love>
Release on
2021.06.09
2021.06.11
Worldwide/US
Digital & Physical Pre-order starts
2021.05.10#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love pic.twitter.com/TR1GBcxnhO
— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 2, 2021
The group released their second full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open' on October 26, 2020. The 13-track album had songs for every mood. The members participated in the lyrics and composition.
TWICE released their ninth mini-album 'More And More' released on June 1, 2020, along with a music video.
