Mouni Roy donates and lends her support amid Covid-19

Mouni Roy has again gone ahead and helped her fellow countrymen in her own little way. The actress has donated in her own capacity to covid.giveindia.org.
Mouni took to social media to share this message to all her fans and followers. She said, “In today’s tough times, we need to stand strong with each other. I have tried to do a little bit in my own way by joining hands with covid.giveindia.org. They try and raise funds for people who can’t afford proper treatment and are suffering from Covid-19. I hope all of you go ahead and donate however much you can and help these people in need. Take care of yourselves. Stay indoors. Stay safe.”
