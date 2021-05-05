Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: From Divyanka Tripathi to Arjun Bijlani, here’s the confirmed list of the contestants participating in Rohit Shetty series

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi are gearing up to start shooting the 11th edition of the adventure-based series. The show is quite popular among the audience for its unique concept. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returns as the host for the new season as well. The shoot of the show will soon begin and contestants will leave for Cape Town on May 6.

Well, there have already been talks about the contestants who are going to appear in the 11th season. Even before its shoot and premiere, the show has created a buzz. Here, we bring to you the confirmed list of contestants that are going to do the challenging stunts under the guidance of Rohit Shetty this year.

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI

One of the most popular and highest-paid Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is all set to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shedding the Indian TV bahu image, we would see a different side of Divyanka performing challenging stunts.

ARJUN BIJLANI

Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. He had appeared in some of the most super hit shows of all time including Mile Jab Hum Tum & Naagin. Recently, Arjun Bijlani shared pictures with his mother before leaving for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

NIKKI TAMBOLI

Nikki Tamboli confirmed her participation in the show a few days back. She got popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 and got a huge amount of fan following.

ABHINAV SHUKLA

Actor Abhinav Shukla is also on the list of the contestants to appear in the show. He has always been an adventure and fitness enthusiast. After Bigg Boss 14, this is his second reality show in recent times.

RAHUL VAIDYA

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya also confirmed his participation in the show a few days back. He expressed how excited he was about participating and facing his fears. Well, reportedly Rahul is the highest paid contestant of this year.

VISHAL ADITYA SINGH

Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh will also appear in the adventure series. The actor made his television debut with Chandragupta Maurya. He later appeared in Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13. He was very much in controversy for his fights with ex-girlfriend actress Madhurima Tuli.

AASTHA GILL

Aastha Gill is another singer beside Rahul Vaidya to participate in the show this year. The singer shot to fame when she did playback with Badshah in the song ‘DJ Wale Babu’.

ANUSHKA SEN

Anushka Sen will become the youngest contestant to ever participate in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi. A few days ago Anushka confirmed her participation and expressed that it is the only show she loves to watch as an actor and it would be a great opportunity for her to show a different side of herself.

SANA MAKBUL

Another name that has been confirmed for the season is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sana Makbul. In a chat with a tabloid, she shared that she has always been a fan of the adventurous thrills that Khatron Ke Khiladi has to offer. She is extremely excited to be a part of the show.

SOURABH RAAJ JAIN

Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will also be joining the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. It will be exciting to see Lord Krishna performing such treacherous stunts.

VARUN SOOD

MTV Spilitsvilla fame Varun Sood will be also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Varun is a VJ, model, and athlete. Along with Splitsvilla, he also appeared in MTV's show Ace of Space along with girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

MAHEK CHAHAL

Last but not least is Mahek Chahal. She also participated in Bigg Boss 5 and came out as 1st runner-up.

