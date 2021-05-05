Malaika Arora replaces Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer Chapter 4; Terence Lewis joins the judges’ panel

The dance reality show Super Dance Chapter 4 has given a platform for many talented dancers from across the country. The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu. Now, as per reports, the shoot of the show has been moved to Daman owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Because of the same, Malaika Aroroa will be stepping in for Shilpa Shetty.

In the past week, Remo D'Souza and Farah Khan had replaced Shilpa and Anurag who were on leave due to personal commitments. However, Shilpa is unable to travel to the new location and has decided to stay back. Meanwhile, Anurag and Geeta have already started shooting for the new episodes of the show. Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis will be joining them on the judges' panel.

Owing to the pandemic, several states have announced strict restrictions. Lockdown like restrictions imposed in Maharashtra have been extended to May 14. Due to this shooting for several shows has been shifted to other cities. While the team of Super Dancer and Indian Idol has shifted to Daman, the team of Dance Deewane has shifted to Bengaluru.

