Revenues garnered from Salman Khan’s Radhe to be used to provide for COVID relief work across India

As India continues to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), a leading Global Content Company, along with Salman Khan Films (SKF), have pledged to provide support towards Covid relief work across the nation, including donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators. This support will stem from the revenues garnered from the multi-platform release of the much-awaited film ‘Radhe’ on 13th May 2021. ZEE and SKF have partnered with India’s largest and most trusted donation platform – GiveIndia, to activate the much-required relief efforts.

The recent surge of cases across the Country has led to a severe strain on medical facilities due to a shortage of critical life-saving equipment. The contribution from the revenue generated by the film’s multi-format release across theatres, ZEE’s pay per view service – ZEEPlex and India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5, will assist GiveIndia in procuring the mentioned essential medical supplies to support the healthcare system. ZEE and SKF will also work towards providing support to the families of daily wage earners who are an integral part of the overall media and entertainment ecosystem.

Commenting on this noble step, the company’s spokesperson said, “The nation is going through an extremely challenging situation and as a responsible corporate, ZEE stays committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against Covid-19. At ZEE, we believe in not only providing extraordinary entertainment to our viewers, but also going beyond the business to undertake meaningful and focused efforts to drive positive change across the Country. We sincerely hope that the support from the release of the film Radhe, will help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic.”

Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson added, “We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation’s fight against Covid-19. Since last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe's release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times.”.

As a responsible corporate citizen, ZEE has taken strong steps, to enhance the overall healthcare infrastructure of the country, in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In its national level CSR drive towards enhancing the Country’s healthcare infrastructure against Covid-19, ZEE had donated 240+ ambulances, 46,000+ PPE kits, oxygen humidifiers & 6,00,000 Daily Meals. The Company had also built and donated a 304-bed Dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre (DCHC) for frontline workers & their families in Maharashtra. ZEE Entertainment continues to take concerted steps to support the Nation in its fight against Covid-19.

