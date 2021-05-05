Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal to adapt and produce ‘Finding the Mother Tree’ memoir

May 5, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

After working together on Nocturnal Animals, Oscar-nominated actors Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal are teaming up for a special series. They will adapt and produce 'Finding the Mother Tree' by scientist Suzanne Simard. Amy Adams will play the titular role.

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal to adapt and produce 'Finding the Mother Tree' memoir

According to Deadline, "Adams will star as Simard, a world-renowned scientist and ecologist who first discovered how trees communicate underground through an immense web of fungi. Simard’s work has been praised as having “planetary significance” and forever changing the way we look at trees."

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker will produce for Nine Stories whereas Adams and Stacy O'Neil will produce for Bond Group Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in a thriller tilled Ambulance, Michael Bay to direct

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *