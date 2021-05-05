Justin Bieber’s Hair Is Not A Crime

Here we go again! Justin Bieber is flaunting his version of dreadlocks and undereducated people are actually complaining about “cultural appropriation” – a term we believe should be removed from vocabulary use. Despite the fact that Justin’s dreads are NOT all that flattering or attractive, (he’s no Future) he is obviously NOT making fun of any race. Fact is, he admires the African hairstyle SO much, he’s desperately trying to duplicate it himself. And IMITATION IS THE SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY! There is nothing healthier than cultures exchanging styles, habits, dances, recipes… whatever. Adapting good things from other cultures makes the entire world a better place, and it is INEVITABLE in a multicultural society. We’d like to see all those “cultural appropriation” complainers move into the 21st century…

