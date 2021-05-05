Mark Wahlberg: Not As Sweet As He Looks

He should know better than to pose with a truly adorable dog- Mark Wahlberg is nearly invisible in this photo. That furry face! It was only last year during the BLM protests that Wahlberg foolishly posted a photo of George Floyd online, along with sympathetic comments. Outraged readers immediately brought up Wahlberg’s own history of racially motivated hate crimes that he committed as a teenager. In fact, they take up four paragraphs on his Wikipedia page. Wahlberg immediately took down the George Floyd pic and stayed under the radar for awhile. A short time later, Wikipedia changed the title of “Hate Crimes” on Wahlberg’s Wikipedia page to “Racial Incidents.”

