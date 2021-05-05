Aisha Sharma sets summer vibe in white crop top and flared pants

Actress Aisha Sharma, the budding actress and sister of actress Neha Sharma, is spicing her Instagram game. As summer is here, celebrities leave no chance to give us summer style goals and Aisha giving us some bright vibes.
In her recent Instagram pictures, the actress was seen donning a white knotted crop top which featured balloon sleeves and deep plunging neckline which she adorned with blue-white printed flared pants.
On the work front, Aisha Sharma was last seen in Satyameva Jayate alongside John Abraham.
