Aisha Sharma sets summer vibe in white crop top and flared pants

Actress Aisha Sharma, the budding actress and sister of actress Neha Sharma, is spicing her Instagram game. As summer is here, celebrities leave no chance to give us summer style goals and Aisha giving us some bright vibes.

In her recent Instagram pictures, the actress was seen donning a white knotted crop top which featured balloon sleeves and deep plunging neckline which she adorned with blue-white printed flared pants.

Sharing this throwback picture with her fans where she kept her makeup all subtle and simple with hair pinned with white clip-one, she perfectly gave us summer vibes. She captioned the post, “Document the moments you feel most in love with yourself – what you’re wearing , who you’re around , what you’re doing . Recreate and repeat . ~ Waran Shire.”

On the work front, Aisha Sharma was last seen in Satyameva Jayate alongside John Abraham.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25)

Also Read: Aisha Sharma goes bold this summer in sultry keyhole cutout white jumpsuit

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results