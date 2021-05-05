Karan Patel mocks Kangana Ranaut; calls her ‘most hilarious stand-up comedian’

Kangana Ranaut's tweets always faced massive criticism. The actress has continued to stay in headlines over her controversial tweets. Recently, the Queen actress’ Twitter account was suspended for violating their policies and rules.

In one of her last tweets, Kangana wrote, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees.”

Reading this tweet, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel came forward and reacted. Karan took it to his Instagram story and sarcastically criticised Kangana by saying, “This woman is the most hilarious stand-up comedian this country ever produced.” Karan wrote this while sharing the screenshot of Kangana's tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, Kangana wrote, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature.”

Well, this is not the first time Karan has criticised Kangana over her tweets and moves. Previously, when Kangana shared a tweet comparing herself to Sophie's Choice actress Meryl Streep, Karan took a dig upon it. Karan wrote “Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja".

Twitter India, on Tuesday, suspended her account permanently. A Twitter spokesperson said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

