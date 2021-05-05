Radhika Madan takes her first dose of COVID vaccine, urges all to take precaution at vaccination centers

The third phase of COVID vaccination kicked off on May 1 with people above the age of 18 becoming elgible to take the jab. Bollywood actress Radhika Madan got vaccinated against the corona virus and has urged her fans and followers to register with a social media post.

In her latest post, Radhika Madan shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated saying, "One step at a time ????#Vaccinated. I urge everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot and please take full precautions at the vaccination centers. Wear double mask, sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic. Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated#FightCorona".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Several Bollywood actors are constantly striving to create awareness against Covid as well as offering assistance in arranging necessities via their social media.

ALSO READ: “To endless silent teachings and love” – Radhika Madan pays tribute to on-screen father Irrfan Khan on his first death anniversary

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results