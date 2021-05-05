The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

The second wave of the deadly Covid-19 has drastically shaken the country. Many states have imposed lockdown and necessary protocols like night curfews. The shoots come to a halt or allowed under permission. While many shoots have been relocated temporarily in bio-bubble format, there has been news about few production houses shooting illegally without the consent and permission of the state. Recently, it was found that actress Upasana Singh was found doing such malpractice.

According to reports, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh was shooting for one of her upcoming films and police reached the sets. When investigated, the police found that the team didn’t have any documents and did not carry any permission letter for the same. The team as well as Upasana Singh was found booked for violating the safety rules and protocols of Covid-19.

After encountering, the police made a video out of the set to ensure they have proof. The police have now decided to take up legal action against the same and have filed an FIR against the same under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The FIR was filed at the Morinda Police station.

Upasana has appeared in several films as well as television serials. She is best known for portraying the character of Bua in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: KAPIL SHARMA CONTROVERSY: Friends blame ex-girlfriend, Krushna Abhishek expresses sympathy, co-star Upsana Singh supports Kapil

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results