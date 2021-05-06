Ramayan’s Sunil Lahri rubbishes rumours about death of his co-star Arvind Trivedi

Popular Television actor Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Lakshman in the popular series Ramayan, rubbished the rumours about the death of his co-star Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan. Lahri urged his fans and followers to refrain from circulating such false information in these tough times of pandemic.

Sunil took it to his Instagram and shared a still of Arvind Trivedi from Ramayan and wrote, “Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai caronakivajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) kijhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthiafwahfailane Walon se kripyaKarke Is Tarah ki khabar nafailaye… Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek haina ur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhensadaiv Swasth rakhe (We keep hearing bad news amid the coronavirus pandemic these days. Now, we heard fake news of Arvind Trivedi's death. All those people who are spreading rumours, I am urging you to stop doing it. By God's grace, Arvind ji is fine and I pray to God that he stays healthy).”

Well, this is not the first time that there are rumours about Arvind Trivedi's demise. Last year in May as well, there were the same rumours to which the actor’s nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, took to Twitter and cleared about that he is fine while bashing the rumours.

Last year, during the first lockdown, Doordarshan re-aired Ramayan and it instantly became a go-to show for everyone who were at home.

