Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in Maldives summer in colour block swimsuit and bikini for Travel and Leisure cover shoot

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently was featured as a cover star for Travel and Leisure magazine. For the shoot, the actress especially went to Maldives. Before putting out the pictures, Kapoor had a disclaimer in her caption that since the it was pre-lockdown pre-committed post, that’s why she is posting all these shoot pictures on her Instagram.

In the very first look, the actress made an appearance in a colour blocking green-blue swimsuit by ACK swimwear. It featured cut-outs at the side giving it a backless look which she teamed up with a bright green-white jacket from Bloni.

The star accessorised the attire with a Vintage Dior gold necklace; she posed in a beach background which perfectly blended with the look of beauty. Keeping the makeup subtle with bronze base and with lots of highlighter with lashed up eyes and nude lips, she kept her curly hair all open from the top looking absolutely fiery.

Talking about the second look, the actress went with all blue from head-to-toe and she donned a blue bralette top by ACK swimwear. She adorned with a blue-white bomber jacket which featured palm trees embroidery all over from Sabyasachix H&M’s recent collection. She teamed the look with a white-blue matching scarf from Sabyasachi x H&M.

She accessorised the look with matching visor and necklace and belly chain from Sabyasachi x H&M. She kept her makeup nude with this look and hair all open she posed sensually.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will star in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

