Kim Kardashian keeps it chic in backless white crop top and mini skirt in Miami

Kim Kardashian never leaves a chance to make a statement with her ensemble every time. Recently, she stepped out with friends for a night out in Miami and her outfit was all about being chic.

In the recent pictures, the actress was seen donning a white co-ord set which consisted of a white mini skirt and a crop top. She carried the look well and it was the perfect night out outfit.

To finish off the look, she accessorised the look with matching strappy lace heels. She went subtle with her makeup and kept her hair all open in beach waves. She was looking a complete vision in white.

On the work front, Kim Kardashian is currently seen in the final season of Keeping up with the Kardashian.

