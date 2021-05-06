‘Seeti Maar’ composer DSP reveals he would like to recreate This Mahesh Babu song for Shah Rukh Khan

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) recreated his Telugu chartbuster ‘Seeti Maar’ for Salman Khan starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song which was released over a week ago has been very well received is already a chartbuster. The original song was picturised on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Hindi track features Salman Khan and Disha Patani.
Meanwhile, Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Dheva will be released on May 13.
