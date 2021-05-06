‘Seeti Maar’ composer DSP reveals he would like to recreate This Mahesh Babu song for Shah Rukh Khan

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) recreated his Telugu chartbuster ‘Seeti Maar’ for Salman Khan starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song which was released over a week ago has been very well received is already a chartbuster. The original song was picturised on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Hindi track features Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with, DSP was asked which song of his he would recreate for Shah Rukh Khan. Responding to the question, DSP said, “There are a lot of songs. Maybe there is a song called, Charuseela. I am a huge fan of Michael Jackson; I am a devotee of his. I kind of have similar beats of his in the song which I made for Mahesh Babu sir and that was a huge blockbuster down south. I think that would fit really well for Shah Rukh Khan sir.” ‘Charuseela’ is a song from the 2015 film Srimanthudu starring Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan in the lead.

Meanwhile, Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Dheva will be released on May 13.

