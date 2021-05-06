Hina Khan shares precious pictures with her father after his death

The past few days have been quite difficult for Television actress Hina Khan. The actress lost her father due to cardiac arrest. A few days later, Hina also tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently under home isolation and is recovering from the virus.

The actress recently took to her Instagram to remember her late father, and shared some of his pictures. Hina got nostalgic and shared memories of him. In one photo, she wrote, "Just keep smiling in heavens, my angel."

And in another, she recalled how full-of-life her father was. In another picture, her father was getting ready for scuba diving. The Hacked actress also recalled how her dad loved clicking photos, and now that's all they have.

She also posted a family photo wherein she wrote "I know you will watch our back… We will always be together…"

Currently, Hina is on a break from social media and her team is currently handling all her social media accounts. Recently, her team announced her project with Tanmay Singh and B Praak.

On the work front, Hina Khan was shooting in Kashmir along with Shaheer Sheikh when she heard the news of her father's demise. She immediately flew to Mumbai for the last rites.

