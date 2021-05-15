Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID-19, says he has isolated himself

While India is battling against COVID-19 with a daily count of more than 3 lakh cases in a day, many celebrities have overcome COVID-19 battle. Television star Ravi Dubey informed a day ago that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The actor took Instagram to announce the news with positive attitude and wrote, “Hi guys, just got my report. It’s positive. Would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all.”
On the work front, Ravi Dubey was last seen in Jamai 2.0 on Zee5 with Nia Sharma.
