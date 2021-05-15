Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID-19, says he has isolated himself

While India is battling against COVID-19 with a daily count of more than 3 lakh cases in a day, many celebrities have overcome COVID-19 battle. Television star Ravi Dubey informed a day ago that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor took Instagram to announce the news with positive attitude and wrote, “Hi guys, just got my report. It’s positive. Would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all.”

Ravi took initiative to provide leads to the patients as his last Instagram post featured information to provide vacant beds to the COVID-19. “Happy to be a cause ambassador for #findabed India’s 1st information repository for finding and building beds. .446 cities. 19217 COVID Centres. 671329 beds. All done in 72 hours by the youth, for the country!”9 patients,” the post stated.

On the work front, Ravi Dubey was last seen in Jamai 2.0 on Zee5 with Nia Sharma.

