“We would lose money with Radhe but we are still going ahead with it”- Salman Khan

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit India far worse than the first wave in 2020. Evidently with the onset of the second wave, cinema halls and many other businesses were shut down to curb the spread of the virus. While filmmakers decided to not release their film amid the pandemic, superstar Salman Khan rather opted to stick to the schedule of releasing the film on May 13. During an interaction with a group of journalists in Mumbai, Salman spoke about the outcome of the film in terms of numbers.
Salman Khan is the king of box office and his films are known to break records when it comes to numbers. Under normal circumstances, Radhe, too, would have ruled the box office. However, with theatres shut in majority places in India at the time of Radhe’s release, we will witness a total opposite trend. “We may get the lowest numbers with Radhe. It might not even cross 10-15 crores but whoever wants to be happy with this lowest number they can be happy. Some people will be happy with my lowest numbers while some people will be happy with my highest numbers. The lowest numbers are going to be Radhe. We would lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero but we are still going ahead with Radhe. My life’s ambition was 10 lakh rupees. It will come with nothing, it will go with nothing so whatever this is, it is much more than plus,” Salman said.
