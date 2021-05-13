Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya goes make-up free while soaking in the sun; dons in one-shoulder bodycon jumpsuit

Television actress Shraddha Arya is spending her time in a hotel these days. Since the TV shoots are currently being shot out of Mumbai amid the lockdown, she is living in bio-bubble in a hotel these days.

In this situation, Shraddha Arya is trying hard to keep her mind busy by having some me-time. These latest pictures are proof of this. It appears that she is wearing a black one-shoulder sleeve jumpsuit, which surely looks very comfy.She flaunted her absolutely makeup-free face looking all glowy with her flawless skin; she is giving us perfect skin goals too!

Kundali Bhagya is currently being filmed in Goa while following COVID-19 protocols. The cast and crew are living in bio-bubble.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

She flaunted her absolutely makeup-free face, looking all glowy with her flawless skin, she is giving us perfect skin goals too!

Also Read: “Such sequences are challenging and a true test of an actor’s calibre,” reveals Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results