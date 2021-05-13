Kapil Sharma shares 23-year-old picture from college days, looks unrecognisable in clean-shaven look

Kapil Sharma made his debut in the comedy industry from the show Ustaadon Ka Ustaad in 2008. Since then, he continues to make the audience launch through his show. A day ago, he went down memory lane to his play days and shared a throwback picture with fans.

Kapil has smooth-shaven look in the photo and looked quite different. The TV host shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Just found this 23 years old pic, it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”.I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face,"

He further added, “Missing those days , pockets were always empty but smile was always there, just thought to share with u guys. Hope u all r well n safe ❤️???? #staysafe #stayhome #old #memories #college #hinducollegeamritsar #gurunanakdevuniversity #gndu #gnduamritsar."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

On the professional work front, Kapil Sharma will be next starring in a Netflix project.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results