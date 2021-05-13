Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are hilariously calling themselves #RAKUUN; here’s why

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are currently promoting their forthcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson and they are definitely catching everyone’s eye because of their super fresh pairing.

Since Arjun and Rakul are working for the first time together, they decided to name their pairing with a hashtag. If #DeepVeer, #Varia, etc exist, Arjun and Rakul were game to figure what their unique digits calling card would be. Arjun, eventually, comes up with a hilarious one #RAKUUN! Catch the fun video of the two scratching their heads to come up with a hashtag for themselves.

Sardar Ka Grandson showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish., The film promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a happy & dysfunctional family. The family entertainer is all set to release on 18 May 2021. Bringing together some of the finest talents from the country, the film is produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Kaashvi Nair – set to release on May 18, 2021, only on Netflix. The talented ensemble cast comprises Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kumud Mishra.

