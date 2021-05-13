“It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis” – Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been lately quite active on social media, recently shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram. The Jalebi actress wrote an Instagram story expressing her thoughts on seeing people coming together and helping each other.

Rhea took it to her Instagram and wrote, “It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history, but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided, but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again..and helped each other, lifted each other, didn’t judge, didn’t hate, fought together and won together… and just like that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith With Love Rhea."

Rhea Chakraborty has been in headlines after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year in June.

