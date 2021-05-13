Take style inspiration from Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Deepika Padukone for Eid 2021

The month-long Ramadan fasts end with Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the biggest festivals across the world. The crescent moon, which sets the exact date for Eid, has not yet been seen in India. Eid will be celebrated on May 13 and May 14, this year. The Eid celebrations have to be low-key and everyone has to celebrate by themselves, some away from family. But even though, the way of celebration is different from every other year, the festive fervor shouldn't die down.

This Eid let your celebrations be just as fun, let your style be vibrant and let the feast be grand in your home setting. We bring to you some of the best outfit inspiration for Eid to make styling easier for you this festive season!

MUTED HUES AND LOUD DESIGNS

This Eid, go for light, summery, fresh pieces. Keep the silhouette light and breezy with heavy embroidery or prints to get in to the much needed festive mood. Keep the undertones muted and let the embroidery and style do the talking. You can style a basic kurta with printed pants or vice versa and steal the thunder.

VELVETY TOUCH

You can never go wrong with velvet. The soft material with dark, rich colours and stand out embroidery makes it the perfect pick for a family celebration. Style an Indo-western outfit for a family call to celebrate the festival.

ROYAL IN A GHARARA

We love elegance a gharara gives the outfit. It's simple, it's flowy and it looks unbelievably gorgeous. Pick vibrant gharara outfits to style it right with sheer dupattas. Eid celebrations and ghararas go hand in hand, don't they?

GO THE DESI WAY

Sarees are timeless. There's nothing as beautiful yet understated as a saree. Drape your best six yards with light jewelry, fresh makeup and let your saree weave its magic. Opt for softer, lighter, pastel, summery shades to set the mood right!

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating. Sending lots of love to everyone. Hope everyone keeps safe, celebrates with their loved ones and basks in the spirit of the festival. Stay Safe, Stay Home! Keep Smiling and Drop your best Eid Looks!

