Dulquer Salmaan celebrates Eid at home; shares adorable pictures with wife and daughter

On the occasion of Eid, Dulquer Salmaan shared glimpses from his celebration at home with his family. He celebrated the day with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam. In the pictures shared by the actor, all three are seen dressed in traditional outfits as they posed with big smiles.

Dulquer opted for a striped kurta pajama while Amal chose a grey anarkali. Little Maryam was seen in a golden dress. Owing to the surge in COVID cases in India, Dulquer had a quiet Eid celebration with his family. Sharing pictures with his wife and daughter, he wrote,"Eid Mubarak from us to you !!! #staysafe #stayhome #familyandhealthfirst #eidmubarak #happybiryanitoyou (sic).”

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. He will next be seen in the most awaited Malayalam film Kurup. The film is based on the life of Kerala's most-wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup. He will also be seen in Salute and Hey Sinamika and a period drama in which he plays an army officer.

