Priyanka Chopra embraced her changing self: “My body has changed as I’ve gotten older”

Priyanka Chopra is known to be outspoken. In a freewheeling chat recently, she spoke at length about her body image and adapting to the constantly evolving body.
The 38-year-old actress has numerous projects to shoot in Hollywood and she has to say how she embraces her changing self. “Well, I won't lie that I don't get affected by it. My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright, and catering to my new body and not my body of 10 or 20 years ago,” she said while speaking to Yahoo Life.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is all prepped to appear in Text For You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. The actress will also star in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4 and Russo Brothers’ Citadel.
