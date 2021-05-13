Priyanka Chopra embraced her changing self: “My body has changed as I’ve gotten older”

Priyanka Chopra is known to be outspoken. In a freewheeling chat recently, she spoke at length about her body image and adapting to the constantly evolving body.

The 38-year-old actress has numerous projects to shoot in Hollywood and she has to say how she embraces her changing self. “Well, I won't lie that I don't get affected by it. My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright, and catering to my new body and not my body of 10 or 20 years ago,” she said while speaking to Yahoo Life.

Priyanka further added, “I think that that's very crucial and I feel like that really takes finding a sense of confidence in what you bring to the table outside of what you look like. I always think about, how am I contributing? What is my purpose? Am I doing good with the tasks that I've been given for the day? I try to be myopic about feeling good about other things, even on days that I don't feel the best about my body, and I work toward whatever makes me happy at that time.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is all prepped to appear in Text For You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. The actress will also star in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4 and Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

