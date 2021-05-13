Neetu Kapoor looks gorgeous in hand-block print Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali dresses

Neetu Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous yesteryear actresses. She has acted in several classics and created her mark in the industry since her childhood. The actress recently made her an appearance in a while on Indian Idol 12.

Makeup artists Mehak Oberoi shared a few pictures on the gram where Neetu Kapoor is seen dressed in a purple and gold printed salwar suit. She is seen wearing a wondrous patchwork of hand-block prints form architectural minarets on the hem and yoke of the multikali. The motifs are enhanced with rose gold and gold sequins to highlight the masterful craftsmanship.

She was seen wearing this purple outfit from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosala. She styled the outift with studded earrings from Kunal Dedhia. Her makeup was shimmery and glowing with glossy lips and her signature bouncy, side parted hair.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehak Oberoi (@mehakoberoi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehak Oberoi (@mehakoberoi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehak Oberoi (@mehakoberoi)

Also Read: Take style inspiration from Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Deepika Padukone for Eid 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results