International Nurse Day: 7 Times when Bollywood had some iconic characters of Nurse

Well, in these tough times we all have understood how significant role frontline health workers have in our lives. Well, it couldn't be wrong even if they are compared next to the almighty as they save the life of a human. Today, it's International Nurse Day, the day which pays tribute to all the nurses of the world and marks the contributions that nurses make to society. Films have always been a medium to communicate things that any other medium can never do it. Films are that powerful medium that directly impacts the ways we think or perceive things. Nurses have always been portrayed as those friendly women who take cares of the ill- ones and give them proper treatment. Today, as the world marks International Nurse Day, here is the list of characters in the Bollywood films that changed the dynamics of the film.

1. Mumtaz as Chand in Khilona (1970):

Chand played by Mumtaz is one of the most iconic characters in the history of Hindi cinema. Chand was born in a noble family but was raised as a 'tawaif' as she was found alone after a train accident. Chand was the centre of attraction in the film. She cured Vijay, whose mental health was shaken after he sees her lover committing suicide. In the film, she shows how nurses are often are misused and treated like toys.

2. Waheeda Rehman as Radha in Khamoshi (1970)

Khamoshi revolves around the story of an extremely empathetic nurse Radha. Radha tries to maintain a balance between her professional life and her sentiments. In the process of taking care of her patients, Radha develops a feeling of love and compassion when a person takes care of another person. This film perfectly portrays the lives of nurses in a hospital.

3. Meena Kumari as Karuna in Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960)

Karuna, a dedicated and passionate nurse falls in love with Dr Sushil Verma, a resident surgeon. Meena's character of a Kind-hearted orphan girl Karuna teaches us the qualities of an ideal nurse. She possesses a heart of gold and is filled with mercy, kindness, benevolence and humanity. Her qualities were what, Dr Verma got enamoured for anddeveloped love for.

4. Hema Malini as Indu in Satte Pe Satta (1982)



Hema Malini truly lived her character of a beautiful nurse Indu in the film. Apart from how friendly and kind-hearted nurses are, this film showed us how disciplined and sophisticated nurses are. Indu falls in love and marries Ravi (Amitabh Bachchan), who is the eldest of his seven brothers. The movie takes a new turn when Indu realizes that Ravi has 6 more brothers. Indu grooms and turns all the brothers into civilized beings before they get themselves a life partner.

5. Madhavi as Mary in Agneepath (1990)

Mary played by Mary doesn't really have much screen space in the film but yet is a pivotal character of the film. She treats Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) during his time in the hospital. Vijay hurt by the world and his mother seeks solace in Mary's arms and develops a relationship with her.

6. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan as Sophia in Guzaarish (2010)

Aishwarya Rai's role in the film truly justifies the title of the film Guzaarish (request). The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film signifies the importance of a Nurse in a patient's life. Sophia takes care of a quadriplegic patient, Ethan (played by Hrithik Roshan), a magician who gets paralyzed in an accident, when he makes a petition to the court to end his own life.

7. Pearle Manneyy and Shalini Vatsa as Sheeja & Shalini in Ludo (2020)

Well, in above all films nursed were portrayed to be the next to god and empathetic figures. But, in the film Ludo, they are shown to be just like any other human being. The characters of Sheeja and Shalini were very different and unconventional. They didn't tolerate the misbehaviour of any patients and often gets angry with nonsense actions. This film challenged the image of nurses that have been made in various films and showed us a different side of them.

