Niti Taylor teaches how to effortlessly style a co-ord set this summer

Summers are all about pastel and light colours and celebrities knows to carry them in style. Television actress Niti Taylor took on Instagram to share some cute pictures of herself where she was seen flaunting her summer wardrobe.

In the pictures, Niti Taylor was posing in all powder blue co-ord set from the Linen Nest which consisted of comfy pants and shirt. She teamed the comfy look with pink sneakers giving it a sporty element. She accessorised it with a watch.

She kept her makeup very minimal and natural and hair all open down from the top. She looked absolutely gorgeous.

On the work front, Niti Taylor was last seen in Laal Ishq and also is super active on her own YouTube channel

