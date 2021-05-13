NCW takes cognizance of Shweta Tiwari’s video accusing Abhinav Kohli of physical abuse; writes to Mumbai Police

After actor Shweta Tiwari shared a video of estranged husband Abhinav Kohli allegedly assaulting her and their son, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Mumbai Police seeking their intervention in the case. The NCW also tweeted that they have been perturbed by this reported incident and have taken cognizance of the matter.

Sharing a news article about Shweta Tiwari sharing CCTV footage of Kohli assaulting her and her son, NCW tweeted,"@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law."

In the letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote, "The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned ‘Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her and son Reyansh’ wherein it can be seen that the accused is trying to snatch the boy from Shweta Tiwari even though the child does not want to go to him. In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well."

“The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days,” she said.

Responding to the tweet by NCW, Kohli wrote, "Respected Chairperson, I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me." Tiwari is currently in South Africa shooting for the reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

