Naga Chaitanya remains tight-lipped about making Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s star-son Naga Chaitanya, who has already made a name for himself as a leading man in Telugu cinema, is all set for a Bollywood debut.

Informed sources say Naga has signed up for a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan project Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. Cynics may argue that with Aamir playing the title role what possibly could Naga play in Laal Singh Chaddha?

Banish the skepticism. Apparently, Naga has a well-etched key character to play. “Otherwise why would Naga agree to make time for a Hindi film when he is so busy down South? In fact, he has been shooting for a film even now during lockdown. Like his father Nagarjuna, and his wife Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya has no craving for Bollywood. The only reason Naga agreed to do a Hindi film at this point of his career was that he liked the role,” the source revealed.

When spoken to Naga Chaitanya, he didn’t deny the development but chose not comment on it. Says Naga, “It’s better any kind of news regarding the project comes from the production house directly.”

