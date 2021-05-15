Naga Chaitanya remains tight-lipped about making Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s star-son Naga Chaitanya, who has already made a name for himself as a leading man in Telugu cinema, is all set for a Bollywood debut.
Informed sources say Naga has signed up for a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan project Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. Cynics may argue that with Aamir playing the title role what possibly could Naga play in Laal Singh Chaddha?
When spoken to Naga Chaitanya, he didn’t deny the development but chose not comment on it. Says Naga, “It’s better any kind of news regarding the project comes from the production house directly.”
